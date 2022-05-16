Police: Bridgeport crime lab damaged, suspect in custody

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody after Michigan State Police say its Bridgeport Forensic Lab was damaged.

Bridgeport Township Police responded to the scene in the 6200 block of Dixie Highway on Sunday just before 2 a.m.

State Police said the suspect deliberately and repeatedly rammed his car into the pole barn, a trailer and a dumpster. The pole barn and trailer were both damaged.

After crashing into the pole barn, the suspect was able to get into the building, and took a laptop, police said.

The 34-year-old man from Saginaw is in custody. He is currently lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any more information about this crime, you can call 989-495-5555.

