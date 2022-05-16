Saginaw to resume water shutoffs starting July 18

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After two years, the city of Saginaw is set to end the moratorium on water utility shutoffs for customers behind on their payments.

The city previously paused payments during the pandemic.

Any account that shows no recent payment or approved payment arrangement could be shutoff starting July 18.

“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” City Manager Tim Morales said. “However, we must begin collecting on City of Saginaw utility accounts to support and maintain our infrastructure. We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the July 18 date for water shutoffs and give time to make payment arrangements or apply for the available financial assistance.”

Bills can be paid online, on the phone, or in a payment drop-off box located in the back of city hall.

If you are struggling to pay your bills and need financial assistance you can contact these organizations for help:

211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at 1-800-649-3777

DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100

MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (844-756-4423)

Saginaw County Community Action Committee (989-753-7741)

“We are pleased we could keep the water flowing to families and businesses experiencing financial struggles over these past two years, said Lori Brown, finance director. “We know some customers continue to struggle financially, so financial assistance programs and payment plans are available to help our customers get back on track. We will do all we can to work with our customers through this process.”

