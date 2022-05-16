Advertisement

St. Louis man seriously injured in vehicle, motorcycle crash

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MUIR, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said a 37-year-old St. Louis man is seriously injured after a crash.

Troopers responded to the scene Monday at 9:42 a.m. on E. Bluewater Highway near Hayes Road in Muir.

Investigators believe a Dodge Ram truck drive by a 36-year-old Muir man was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn left into a business when it struck a motorcycle.

The St. Louis man was wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ram truck did not suffer any injuries.

State Police are continuing to investigate.

