Suspect arrested in deadly Flint shooting

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect is in custody after the victim of a shooting in Flint died at a local hospital.

Police said the shooting happened on Saturday, May 14 in the 1400 block of Brabyn Avenue. Officers were sent to a local hospital for a 45-year-old man who arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead as a result of his injury, police said. A 58-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sarah Egbert 810-237-6912. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

