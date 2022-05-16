Trial for school board member pushed back

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The trial for a mid-Michigan school board member charged with assault and battery has been pushed back.

Flint School Board member Danielle Green pleaded not guilty to charges in April after being accused of assaulting another board member, Laura Macintyre, during a meeting on March 23.

Macintyre said Green grabbed her throat, slammed her head on a table, and punched her several times.

The board of education removed Green as president last month.

Green was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. Her hearing has been rescheduled to June 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.