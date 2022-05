MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A bear was spotted in a Midland resident’s backyard on Monday, May 16.

Lou Ann Holland said the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive, shortly before 9 p.m.

The bear appeared to have wanted a snack from Holland’s bird feeder.

A bear was spotted in a Midland resident's backyard on May 16. (Lou Ann Holland)

