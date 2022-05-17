Benson calls for legislative changes for 2022 elections

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is calling for four nonpartisan legislative changes she states are necessary ahead of this year’s elections.

The first is to allow the preprocessing of absentee ballots to begin before Election Day in order to get results on election night. Currently, Michigan law does not allow absentee ballot processing to start until Election Day.

States such as Florida, Kentucky and Ohio allow absentee ballots to be processed before Election Day and have unofficial election results on election night, Benson said.

Benson wants to $100 million annually to bring more equipment, technology and security to Michigan townships, cities and counties for more security and accessibility.

To protect election officials, workers and volunteers, Benson is calling for harsher penalties against anyone who threatens, harasses or doxxes these workers.

Benson also wants to allow military service members and their spouses overseas to return their ballots electronically. She noted about 25 percent of military ballots were returned to late to be counted or not at all in the 2020 presidential election, potentially affecting more than 1,600 armed service members.

“Michigan voters deserve election results on election night and for their elections to be sufficiently funded. Election workers and officials need the state’s protection to continue doing their jobs with integrity, and our military service members and their spouses defending our democracy overseas must have certainty that their ballot will be counted here at home,” said Benson. “The strength and security of Michigan’s elections are second to none, but these four legislative changes are critically needed by election clerks on both sides of the aisle and Republican, Democratic and Independent voters statewide.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.