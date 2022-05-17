Bright but cooler Tuesday, patchy frost possible north tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clearing skies overnight have allowed temperatures to cool off substantially this morning, but the flip-side of that means sunshine to start off the day! Today sees bright skies but cooler temperatures, then another cool down tonight brings in the potential for patchy frost in our northern counties. Rain chances are also in the forecast for Wednesday, and those chances are looking more likely.

Today

Conditions are cold this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s for much of the area, along with wind chills in the 30s in our northern counties. Clear skies means plenty of sun today start the day off, and we’ll stick with bright skies for the entire day. Some higher level clouds are going to try to work their way in around midday, but that will lead to just hazy sunshine. The later afternoon already sees full sunshine again. High temperatures will be cooler than Monday, only reaching the middle 60s by the afternoon. Our northern counties should expect to check in right around 60 degrees. The wind will sustain from 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest.

Cooler than Monday, but pleasant with mostly sunny skies. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay mostly clear to begin the night, but clouds will start to make their way back in ahead of Wednesday’s showers. The largely clear skies to begin the night will allow temperatures to drop off quickly, but if those clouds move in quick enough up north, the patchy frost chance may be able to be mitigated. Lows are expected to drop to the lower 40s for most of the area, but our higher elevation locations up north should fall to the middle 30s. Bring in your plants as a precaution if you’re able to! Tonight’s wind turns calm, leading to another part of the recipe for patchy frost.

Patchy frost will be possible in our northern counties tonight. (WNEM)

Wednesday

An approaching weak low pressure will be able to bring some shower activity to the area, but there will be some drier air to fight though initially. It’s looking to be more of a showery day, so as you go through your daily routine expect some intermittent wet weather. Most showers will remain fairly light, no heavy downpours are expected.

Wednesday will be a damp day with intermittent light showers. (WNEM)

Rainfall won’t amount to much, around 0.25″, but we’ll take all the rain we can get with our fire danger still hovering around the “High” mark for middle of the week. Our fire danger is lower than the weekend, though, due to the cooler temperatures in the middle of this week.

Most places will land around 0.25", with our northern counties possibly missing the majority of the rain. (WNEM)

On the topic of temperatures, Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the lower 60s. The clouds and rain will impede temperatures from rising much during the day. We warm up towards the end of the week, but are also keeping an eye on the potential for showers and strong storms on Friday, you can view this in the full 7-Day Forecast right here.

