DNR: Blue Lakes fire 98% contained, public urged to use caution as roads reopen

MONTMORENCY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Blue Lakes fire in the northeastern side of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is now 98 percent contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

All road closures in the fire area have been lifted, but officials still want the public to use caution while traveling in the area. The DNR said it is still working to connect remaining gaps in the containment line in Montmorency and Cheboygen counties.

“If you are in the area, stay on roads,” said Kerry Heckman, DNR fire public information officer. “There may be hot spots or snags, which are trees that can fall over without warning. There may be smoke, and fire crews will still be working in the area.”

Seeing smoke within the fire area is not necessarily cause for alarm and is to be expected, the DNR said.

The final estimate of the fire’s size is 2,516 acres. The fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. It was caused by a lightning strike on May 11, which smoldered for several days before igniting nearby fuels such as leaves, grass and brush, according to the DNR.

