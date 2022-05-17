Dry this evening, frost possible, rain returns on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and very comfortable temperatures.

But with a cooler day today, and clear skies expected for at least part of the night, a cold night is ahead, and frost will be possible. Frost Advisories have been issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area, and you can find a list and specific information on our Weather Alerts page.

Although it may not seem like it in your backyard, some areas could still use some rain, and tomorrow brings another chance of that for much of the area.

This Evening & Overnight

Despite rain being in the forecast, none of it is expected to arrive tonight, with a beautiful evening ahead. You have plenty of time to enjoy it as well, with sunset time coming around 8:56 PM. Temperatures will drop efficiently tonight, so plan for the 60s to turn to 50s quickly.

Some areas may fall into the 30s tonight, allowing for the possibility of frost. (WNEM)

Skies will be clear for the first half of the night, which should allow plenty of 40s to develop for overnight lows. There is a chance that some of our northern areas and some cool spots in the Thumb could drop into the 30s. With that in mind, frost is possible, so be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation tonight to be on the safe side.

Wednesday

Showers return on Wednesday with rain expected for most of the area. The least consistent rain will be found in the far northern sections of the TV5 viewing area. (WNEM)

Rain is expected to arrive on Wednesday morning, but with the air mass overhead Tuesday evening being so dry, it’s going to take some time for it to finally reach the ground in Mid-Michigan. Most areas are expected to remain dry through 7-8 AM, although some of our far western areas could see rain starting up by then.

It won’t be long after that though, with rain expected to become widespread by late morning and early afternoon. Once showers arrive, they’ll stick around through the early evening, before eventually ending by midnight or so in all areas. Closer to midnight, it will be mostly in the eastern parts of the Thumb, so western areas will dry out sooner.

Most of the area will pick up between 0.25 and 0.60". Areas to the far north may pick up much less depending on the track of the system. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts are expected to fall between 0.25″ to 0.60″ in most areas, although the far northern areas of the TV5 viewing area may pick up less than 0.25″ being on the northern fringe.

High temperatures will be much cooler Wednesday with clouds and showers around. (WNEM)

With clouds and showers around much of the day, plan for highs to be around the middle 50s to low 60s. Winds will be lighter out of the southeast on Wednesday, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

