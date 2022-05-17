Advertisement

Fenton Twp. man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of teen

James Sidick
James Sidick(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton Township man who pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison.

James Sidick was arrested after the victim contacted the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On May 17, Sidick was sentenced to a minimum of 72 months and a maximum of 15 years in prison with credit for 290 days served. He will be required to pay $198 in fines and costs.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Benson calls for legislative changes for 2022 elections
Our top stories this afternoon, one man is in custody after assaulting his brother and breaking...
TV5 News Update- Tuesday afternoon, May 17
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast.
First Warn5- Tuesday afternoon, May 17
Computer keyboard
Freeland man arrested for child porn