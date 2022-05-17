Fenton Twp. man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of teen

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton Township man who pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison.

James Sidick was arrested after the victim contacted the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On May 17, Sidick was sentenced to a minimum of 72 months and a maximum of 15 years in prison with credit for 290 days served. He will be required to pay $198 in fines and costs.

