Freeland man arrested for child porn

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Freeland man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Benjamin Michael Clore, 43, was arrested by Michigan State Police for child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer/internet to commit a criminal offense.

Clore was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home during an investigation, MSP said. The investigation began after police said they learned Clore had been viewing and distributing child pornography on the internet.

Clore was arraigned on Thursday, May 5.

If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, you can report it here.

