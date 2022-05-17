Grand Blanc Twp. resident’s aunt died in Buffalo grocery store shooting

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Ten lives were lost Saturday and three others were wounded at a Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo, New York.

The man in police custody pleaded not guilty to a preliminary murder charge.

The shooting is hitting close to home as family and friends mourn the lives of their loved ones.

The senseless loss of a loved one. That is what Grand Blanc Township resident Omar Sims has to endure.

“Day by day. It’s unreal to think that darkness tried to prevail, but the light will continue to shine through my Aunt Ruth,” Sims said.

His aunt, 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, was killed during Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo.

“It sent a shock to me. Like I said it was unreal. It’s almost like it’s a nightmare,” Sims said.

Sims said Whitfield was the matriarch of the family. She served as a connection between family in the Flint area and Buffalo.

“And I don’t wish this on anybody. And I’m concerned about her four kids, you know her four adult children and her grandkids, and all the people’s lives she’s affected in Buffalo, and her husband who she used to take care of. They were married over 50 years,” Sims said.

Sims said he was looking forward to seeing his Aunt Ruth for a fish fry this summer. Instead, Sims is left with a void in his heart.

“She was there in my wedding. She was there for graduations. She was always there, her and her husband, encouraging words. You know her smile, her smile would radiate through the room. When she walked in the room, although she was bashful, when you engaged with her you were like ‘wow’,” Sims said.

Authorities in Buffalo said the suspected shooter was fueled by hate for black people. Sims said we should all do our part to make sure we’re not targeted because of the color of our skin.

“If you want to do anything for my aunt or those people in Buffalo, start with love. L, O, V, E. Not H, A, T, E, hate. Because that’s hatred and that’s darkness. So, this is a wakeup call to move to action, not rhetoric, action,” Sims said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.