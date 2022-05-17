Members of white supremacist group enter plea, others sentenced

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Four members of a national white supremacist group have pleaded in their respective cases, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

One of the charges filed against three of the members, conspiring to train for a civil disorder, marked the first time a defendant faced the felony in Michigan’s history. The pleas signify the first convictions in state history, Nessel’s office stated.

“Securing these convictions on the conspiracy to train for civil disorder holds significance for many reasons,” Nessel said. “They reiterate this office’s commitment to protecting Michigan residents, they create a historic precedent in our state’s court system, and they convey the real danger domestic terrorism poses here and around the country. I appreciate the thorough work done by our team and partner agencies to secure these convictions. Let them send the message that in Michigan, we will not hesitate to prosecute those who commit crimes in the name of overthrowing our government or perpetuating racist ideologies.”

In October 2020, Justen Watkins, from Bad Axe, and Alfred Gorman, from Taylor, were charged in connection to a December 2019 incident in which a family in Dexter was terrorized at their home after the men intimidated them and posted messages to other members of The Base targeting the home, Nessel’s office said.

Watkins claims to be the leader of The Base. The white supremacy gang openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S., claims to be training for a race war to establish white ethnonationalist rule in area of the country, including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Attorney General’s Office stated. The group also traffics in Nazi and ideology and extreme anti-Semitism.

In Washtenaw County, the men face the following charges:

Gang membership, a 20-year felony

Unlawful posting of a message, a two-year felony and/or a $5,000 fine

Using computers to commit a crime, a four-year felony and/or $5,000 fine

Authorities then found evidence of Watkins and two other members of The Base, Thomas Denton and Tristan Webb, entering two former and vacant Michigan Department of Corrections sites in Caro a few weeks before the charges were filed, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The men assessed the properties for a possible training site for “hate camps” which is what the group named their paramilitary firearms training exercises, Nessel’s office said.

In Tuscola County, Watkins, Denton and Webb were then charged with the following:

One count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony

One count of gang membership, a 20-year felony

One count of conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder, a four-year felony

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony

“These cases continue to serve as an example of what can be accomplished through the coordinated action of law enforcement investigation and prosecution at all levels of government,” Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said. “The Office of the Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney wishes to recognize the extraordinary efforts and vigilance of the Attorney General’s Office, FBI and Michigan State Police. Detailed and exhaustive measures were undertaken to hold these offenders accountable and to further the health, safety and welfare interests of Michigan’s citizens in these most complicated of times.”

On May 16, Webb pleaded no contest to gang membership, conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder and felony firearm. The larceny in a building charge will be dismissed as part of the plea, according to Nessel. A sentencing date will be set by Tuscola County Circuit Court.

Watkins pleaded guilty to gang membership in Washtenaw County on April 18. A week prior, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder and felony firearm in Tuscola County. Sentencing is set for June 13 in Washtenaw County. A Tuscola County sentencing date is not yet set for Watkins.

Denton pleaded no contest to felony firearm and conspiracy to train with firearms for a civil disorder in Tuscola County. He was sentenced to two years for felony firearm and between nine months and four years for the conspiracy charge, which will run concurrently. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Gorman, who was only charged in Washtenaw County, pleaded guilty to gang membership and was sentenced Feb. 28. He received four years of probation. The other charges were dismissed.

The Michigan State Police Caro Post and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force handled the joint investigation.

