Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died.

Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported.

Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water.

Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two.

They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available.

