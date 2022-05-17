Police: Driver crashes while trying to throw cigarette out window

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash was caused from a driver trying to throw a cigarette out of their window, according to Saginaw Police.

The cigarette came back into the window and started to burn the driver, police said.

It happened on S. Wheeler between Maine and Burrows in Saginaw about 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

The driver, while trying to get rid of a cigarette, lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a power line, police said.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

