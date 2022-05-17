Residents demanding answers after no cause for Nov. 2021 Flint explosion has been revealed

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have not release a cause to a deadly explosion that devastated a Flint neighborhood over five months ago.

Plants left as a memorial have withered and damaged cars have rusted. Residents are still asking what happened to the house on Hogarth Ave.?

“Is someone even trying to find out, six months that’s a long time to not know what happened and two people were is deceased,” said Flint resident Shannon Colen.

“That irritates my soul that they can’t figure out how why a house just randomly blew up,” said Flint resident Dwyane Pryer.

Six months after a home explosion killed a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman, residents still do not know what caused it.

One resident believes it may have been caused by a gas problem which leaves her worried about her home.

“It’s very scary if it was against problem because what if it could it could be my house next you know it could be my neighbor’s house next,” Colen said.

Days after the incident consumers energy claimed their investigation found there was no issue in its natural gas system.

“Somebody knows something somewhere some way somehow somebody needs to come forward and speak up,” Pryer said.

A community left to continue wondering and worrying about their own safety in their homes.

“It took my wife forever to be able to sleep calmly at night, even knowing that they still to this day don’t know why that house blew up,” Pryer said.

TV5 has reached out to Michigan State Police, but have not gotten a response back.

