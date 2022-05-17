Residents upset with condition of baby graves at cemetery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local resident is demanding change at a cemetery.

About a dozen babies are buried in “Baby Land” at the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Saginaw.

In the decades since the first child was laid to rest, the graves have become overgrown and neglected.

“It’s been 60 years and pretty soon you’re not gonna be able to see his grave anymore,” said Margaret Yurgens, St. Charles resident.

Yurgens was only 6-years old-when her little brother John died.

“He was born 10 days before my birthday. He lived for six months. He had a weak lung, and his lungs popped in the night,” Yurgens said.

John Fredrick Lindszuhn was one of the first buried in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum’s “Baby Land,” where other babies who have passed are buried together.

“Baby Land is right at the end of the hill. And it’s just, erosion is just, over the years, it’s just a natural thing. And they’re just not taking care of it. Those, I believe all those grave sites need to be lifted and replaced or at least dug out so you can read the names,” Yurgens said.

Yurgens said Baby Land, and the graves in it, have not been taken care of. She went and visited Baby Land on Tuesday. She said some of the graves have been cleared of the overgrown grass. She said it is better, but not great.

“And maybe some of these babies and stuff, maybe they don’t have parents around or a big sister. But sooner or later they’re all gonna be gone. And this is supposed to be a perpetual cemetery that things are taken care of, forever,” Yurgens said.

She said the grass trimming around the edges were recent.

“My concern is that after I’m gone, my brother’s will also be buried to the point where you can no longer read his name,” Yurgens said.

The company that owns Eastlawn sent TV5 a statement saying in part, “Following each winter, our staff develops a plan to improve the beautification of the grounds for all sections, including the infant section.”

Eastlawn said as the weather warms, they can more effectively maintain that part of the grounds.

