Sheriff: Man accused of assaulting brother, home invasion in Lapeer Co.

OREGON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is facing multiple charges for assault and home invasion for alleged altercations with his brother and neighbors in Lapeer County.

On Sunday, May 15 at 2:33 a.m., deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a disturbance on Lakeview Drive in Oregon Township. A neighbor reported two males yelling at each other across the street.

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man from Sterling Heights bleeding from his head. The man said he got into a dispute with his 40-year-old brother, Mustaque Khan from Sterling Heights, who became aggressive after consuming edible marijuana, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened inside a residence they recently purchased together with the intention of renovating it, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators say Khan allegedly threw his cell phone at his brother’s head, then fled the area on foot.

Khan then visited a neighbor’s house, the sheriff’s office said. The owners told investigators they heard Khan yelling while on their back porch. Khan then allegedly entered the home through a sliding glass door, the sheriff’s office said. While in the kitchen, Khan started knocking silverware and other items off the countertop, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner, a 49-year-old man from Lapeer, confronted the suspect. The homeowner’s wife was also inside the home. Khan allegedly pushed the homeowner and fled the area, the sheriff’s office said. The homeowner was not injured.

Deputies found Khan in the roadway. The sheriff’s office said Khan did not comply with verbal commands from deputies and removed his shirt, then assumed an aggressive stance.

After using all other efforts, the sheriff’s office said deputies used a taser to take Khan into custody. Khan was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.

On Monday, May 16, Khan was arraigned on multiple charges including home invasion, multiple counts of assault, multiple counts of resisting and obstructing police, and malicious destruction of property.

Khan is out on bond until his next court appearance on May 27.

