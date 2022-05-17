Superintendent: Student brought weapon to Carrolton Twp. school

CARROLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A student brought a weapon to a Carrolton Township school on Tuesday, according to Interim Superintendent Jill Wrzesinski.

The weapon was not a firearm, Wrzesinski said.

Staff was told about the situation and acted fast to secure the student, Wrzesinski said. The school will follow procedures in the student handbook as they deal with this situation.

There is no current threat to any students in the district, according to Wrzesinski.

The Carrolton Township Police Chief said two students notified officials they saw the weapon.

Police were called about the threat immediately. The school did not go into lockdown because the incident ended quickly, according to the chief.

