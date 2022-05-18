Consumers Energy announces $200M solar energy project in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy announced plans to bring new solar projects in Genesee and Hillsdale counties.

The projects are expected to power about 150,000 homes and are scheduled to start operating by the end of 2024, according to the utility company. Consumers Energy said the developments are part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan to increase renewable energy, eliminate coal electricity by 2025 and reach net-zero carbon emissions.

“Providing 300 megawatts of clean energy for our customers is a commitment to our planet, the people of Michigan and contributes to the prosperity of communities where solar projects are sited,” said Timothy Sparks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric grid integration. “We are pleased to reach this agreement with a valued partner that is helping us bring to life a vision to provide a clean energy transformation that benefits Michiganders, both current and future generations.”

The $200 million Confluence Solar project is expected to create up to 250 jobs in Genesee County during the construction and generate more than $25 million in new property tax revenues, Consumers Energy said.

The new tax revenues are expected to benefit multiple local taxing jurisdictions including Genesee County, Flushing Township, Montrose Township, Flushing and Montrose schools, Genesee Intermediate School District, Mott Community College, and the local airport, library and transportation authorities.

“Securing power purchase agreements with Consumers Energy for our Confluence and Heartwood Solar projects is a major milestone in our efforts to provide clean, renewable energy to customers across Michigan,” said Paul Harris, president at Ranger Power. “We’re glad to be expanding our partnership with Consumers and continue to be guided by a community-first approach as we complete both solar projects.”

Consumers Energy would purchase power from Confluence Solar in Genesee County and Heartwood Solar in Hillsdale County. The agreements are being reviewed by the Michigan Public Service Commission. A utility-scale solar development company, Ranger Power, will own and operate the sites.

