Culvert replacement work on M-142 in Huron Co. starts May 23

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-142 at Parisville Road in Huron County will be detoured next week for culvert replacement work.

This project is part of a $2.9 million investment to resurface more than four miles of M-142 from Johnston Road to Ruth Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Drivers should follow the posted detour via Helena Road and Ruth Road.

Work includes intersection and geometric improvements, concrete curb and gutter, drainage, signs and pavement markings, MDOT said. The project is expected to start on Monday, May 23 and finish by Friday, May 27. Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to support 37 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Calhoun and Huron counties will support over 2,700 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “From 2019 through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than what was invested over the previous four years. By the end of the year, including the two new projects, we will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both the Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us create safe and reliable infrastructure that will make a huge difference for families and business across the state. I’m proud of what we have accomplished – let’s keep getting it done.”

