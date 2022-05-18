DNR continues to fight wildfire affecting Cheboygan, Montmorency Counties

Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday a wildfire started by a lighting strike on May 11 is mostly contained and most of the affected areas in Cheboygan and Montmorency Counties have opened up.

“We’d like to express appreciation for the assistance and support of all the partners and cooperators involved,” said Kerry Heckman, public information officer for the DNR’s Incident Management Team.

The DNR is thanking the community for donating food and water over the past week. Residents should still be careful near the fire area.

The DNR said, burned trees can fall without warning and people should avoid walking in the blackened areas. Residents driving in the affected areas should lower their speed as some wildlife are moving looking to seek a new habitat.

