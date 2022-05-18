Drying out Thursday, watching for storms Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers have been passing through much of the late morning and afternoon, but we’re starting to see things slow down a bit as we head into this evening.

Thursday will provide a chance for us to dry out, but then our focus will turn to our next thunderstorm chance on Friday, and some of those storms could be severe if the situation plays out just right. It’s far from being set in stone, but if you have outdoor plans Friday evening, consider this a heads up to keep informed on the forecast the next few days.

This Evening & Overnight

The main batch of rain has diminished and moved to our southeast as of 5:30 PM and any showers that are left over the rest of the evening should be fairly isolated and on the lighter side. The best chance for any showers to linger into the overnight will be in areas east of I-75.

Clouds will stick around in most areas overnight, with the exception being some of our far northern areas that are seeing a bit of clearing late today. Some patchy fog will be possible here and there.

Overnight lows will stay warmer than the last few nights with overnight lows in the middle 40s to low 50s. Winds will gradually shift from the southeast to the southwest and remain light.

Thursday

Any morning clouds on Thursday should break up through the morning and we should be able to enjoy partly cloudy skies most of the day. Winds out of the west southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour, should be able to bring in some warmer temperatures, too.

High temperatures should warm back up again on Thursday after a few cooler days this week. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the 70s, with middle 70s the primary landing spot away from the lakeshore.

Dry weather should continue for most into Thursday night, but an incoming warm front from the west of us will have a chance to bring some late night showers and thunderstorms into Friday morning. Although there’s still some mixed signals on the exact location where these storms would develop, it appears areas north of the Tri-Cities have the best chance.

Overnight lows should remain mild in the middle 50s to around 60.

Friday

How things play out on Thursday night and early Friday will have an impact on how our severe weather threat plays out during the evening hours Friday. If any early morning showers and thunderstorms linger or become more widespread than expectations, that could diminish our “storm fuel” for the second half of the day and lower our threat.

But if we only see a few showers and storms in the morning and most of the area remains dry, and we break into some sunshine, we’ll have a chance to build up more energy into the evening hours ahead of the cold front.

Another factor in play, will be the arrival time of the cold front and if it arrives soon enough to capitalize on the available ingredients. If it doesn’t arrive until late Friday night, our threat will diminish.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday. Much of the TV5 viewing area is under a Slight Risk (scattered severe storms) for Friday evening. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center currently has Mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk (scattered severe threat) for severe weather. The primary hazards associated with any severe storms if they develop, would be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

In simple terms, we have the puzzle pieces. But we’ll need to get those pieces to fit together just right in order for this threat to occur. We’ll stay on top of it the next few days and keep you updated. For now, consider this a heads up if you have outdoor plans Friday evening.

Ahead of a cold front, temperatures should be able to warm back up into the 80s on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday ahead of the cold front are largely expected to be in the 80s, with 70s possible to the northwest.

