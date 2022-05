SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Wild Woods of Terror in Saginaw early Wednesday morning, May 18th.

Authorities say the fire is currently under investigation. It is not known what caught fire or what started it.

No one was there at the time of the fire.

