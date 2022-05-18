Freeland native documents dam rebuilding process, tens of thousands tune in

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - “All I have to do is push a button, and it’ll take off,” said Jordan Mowbray as his DJI Mavic drone takes flight out of his open palm.

When Mowbray has free time, he is busy vlogging. He started his YouTube channel nearly a decade ago, in August 2012.

“Before the dams failed, I used that YouTube channel just to document what we did, family vacations. That way we could share it with the rest of our family,” Mowbray said.

In May 2020, the motivation behind his videos shifted.

“Once these dams failed and breached, I came down here to Sanford a couple days later and started documenting, walking the city, filming the destruction that has happened here,” Mowbray said.

The Sanford and Edenville dams that failed are a part of a larger network of dams, which includes the Secord, Tobacco River and Smallwood dams.

After the dams failed, Mowbray headed to the disaster zone to film. He said seeing the destruction firsthand made him realize that would not be his last day filming the dams.

“I recognized the historic importance of the moment. We lost two of our lakes in a matter of days,” Mowbray said.

He films the dams about every two weeks with his GoPro and his drone, recording the rebuilding progress. He documents the ongoing construction of all five dams with his camera in the sky and in hand, then edits the footage at home. He uploads videos alongside 24/7 livestream videos.

“I feel like it’s my duty. I am doing this as a hobby, posting my videos on YouTube for everyone to see,” Mowbray said.

Two years following the dams’ failure, he has developed a following of tens of thousands of subscribers.

“When the dams failed, I think I was about 5,000 subscribers. Now it’s up to about 33,000 subscribers,” Mowbray said.

There are subscribers from the area, like Thomas Tebbe.

“I’ve been watching his videos for two years,” Tebbe said.

There is also a worldwide audience, with subscribers reaching as far as Australia.

“I was really surprised at how much national and world audience there is. We have people from Sweden, Norway, a lot of people tuning in that are experts in building dams, watching what’s going on here,” Mowbray said.

He said he is doing what nobody else is.

“There’s no one physically here on the ground showing the construction work that’s ongoing,” Mowbray said.

He gets down and dirty showing views of construction never before seen. It is something his viewers, like Tebbe, appreciate.

“Other places come in here and they give you the fly by, but you don’t get down to the dirt like Jordan. He’s right there with us,” Tebbe said.

Mowbray said he plans on continuing to document the ongoing construction at the dams. He says it serves as an example that there is hope even after a dam failure.

“I feel a personal desire to keep capturing these moments, and documenting this for history. I know there’s going to people years from now that will go back and watch these videos as a lot of the dams around our nation are being tore down right now and use it as an example of, you know, you can rebuild dams even once they’ve failed,” Mowbray said.

You can catch his YouTube videos on his channel, Jordan Mowbray.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.