Governor’s Office: All auto insurance refund checks issued to eligible drivers

According to Governor Whitmer’s office, all of the auto insurance refund checks have been sent to eligible Michigan drivers.
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Check your mailbox, you may have some extra cash in there.

According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, all of the auto insurance refund checks have been sent to eligible Michigan drivers.

In December, Gov. Whitmer announced she, along with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), were sending checks to Michigan drivers after it was discovered there was a surplus in funds in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

The checks were for $400 per vehicle for every Michigan policyholder. In total, the refunds added up to more than $3 billion.

“Sending out millions of refunds was a massive undertaking for Michigan’s auto insurers, and we recognize their efforts during this important process. We were able to put a significant amount of money back in Michiganders’ pockets – something we should all celebrate, " said DIFS Director Fox.

The insurance companies were given a deadline of May 9.

To qualify for the refund checks, you had to have a vehicle insured under your name on Oct. 31, 2021.

