Kane Brown to headline Ally Challenge’s Community Concert

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Kane Brown will headline the Ally Challenge’s fifth annual Community Concert.

The concert will be on the driving range at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, located at 9057 S. Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc, on Saturday, Aug. 27 after the second round of the Ally Challenge.

“The Ally Challenge will once again bring world-class entertainment to our tournament weekend, fulfilling our promise to make The Ally Challenge the premier event in the Flint/Grand Blanc area,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. “These concerts make both Friday and Saturday can’t miss days at the tournament and we hope they’ll get a lot of the community out to Warwick Hills to support local charities.”

A new concert event has been added this year, set for Friday evening following the first round of the competition. More details on Friday’s concert will be announced soon.

Tickets for the 2022 Ally Challenge, taking place from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, are now on sale. Special introductory pricing and best offers will be available through June 10.

