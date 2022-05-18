Legislation introduced to restore tax credit for retirees

Mich. (WNEM) - Legislation was introduced that will restore and enhance a tax credit critical for workers and retirees that helps pay for health insurance.

Congressman Dan Kildee’s bill, the Bob von Schwedler Permanent Health Coverage Tax Credit Expansion Act, will restore terminated pensions of more than 20,000 retirees.

Kildee said thousands across the country claim a health coverage tax credit and rely on it to access health insurance.

“Every Michigander, every American deserves access to affordable and quality health care, and that’s especially true when you work hard all your life and lost your pension through no fault of your own or lost your job because of a bad trade deal that may have shipped your job overseas,” Kildee said. “I’m proud to introduce legislation to restore this critical program and make it permanent, to lower health care costs for thousands of Michigan workers and retirees.”

The legislation will make the tax credit permanent and expands the credit to an 80 percent benefit to match the high costs of health care coverage.

Kildee’s office said many retirees have already suffered significant losses to their benefits and financial security because of General Motors’ 2009 bankruptcy, with devastating impacts on many of their lives.

“The Bob von Schwedler Permanent Health Coverage Tax Credit Expansion Act would allow us to have reasonable health care and not cut so deep into the retirement savings that we count on to live,” said James Vargo, a retired Delphi Worker from Linden. “It is impossible to plan which health care to purchase without the certainty of the HCTC.”

