MTA: Higher gas prices making more residents choose public transportation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is $4.57, which is one cent more than the national average.

This is causing several residents to change their driving habits and take more rides on public transportation.

While most are dealing with fluctuating gas prices, the Mass Transportation Authority is doing fine.

“Back in 2011, our leadership had the foresight to begin to convert to alternative fuels. And we started buying vehicles that were fueled by propane, by compressed natural gas, by hydrogen,” said Harmony Lloyd, chief operating officer for the MTA in Flint.

She said all but 20 of the 300 buses in the fleet run on propane or compressed natural gas.

Natural gas is at $2.29 a gallon and propane is at $1.75.

The switch to propane powered buses started about a decade ago. It is insulating the Flint MTA from the gas price rollercoaster. That rollercoaster is sending more people to MTA bus stops.

“So, we’ve seen between the return of people to their daily lives, and then, we believe, because of the increase in gas prices, we’ve started to see our ridership climb back up,” Lloyd said.

COVID-19 dropped them to 150,000 monthly riders, but now they are back up to 200,000 and every month they get about 10,000 more.

“We have a lot of passengers that use MTA to get to work down in Brighton and Howell. That’s an expensive ride when you’re talking about driving 50 miles each way on your car. It’s a lot of wear and tear,” Lloyd said.

A monthly pass for unlimited travel throughout the Flint area is $55 a month.

“It’s a good deal. It’s, you know, $10, $12 dollars a week, compared to spending maybe $50, $60 a week on gas,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said the MTA will probably replace their fleet again in about a dozen years to full zero emissions - hydrogen or electric buses.

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services said its fuel bills have skyrocketed. They went from spending $20,000 a month in fuel to about $35,000.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.