Police: Driver kills 2 cows with vehicle in Saginaw Co.

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Thomas Township Police Department is investigating after a driver killed two cows with a vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers were sent to the area of Gratiot Road and Georgian Terrace for a dead cow in the roadway and multiple cows roaming around shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

An officer found two dead cows off the roadway, according to Thomas Township Police Chief Al Fong.

The officer discovered a vehicle near the scene, but the driver was not there.

The dead cows were removed and taken to their owners. The living cows roaming around the area were not found.

If anyone has information, they can call the Thomas Township Police Department at 989-781-1300.

