Police investigate break-in where bags, cash were stolen

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a breaking and entering at an apartment on S. Crawford Street.

Investigators believe the apartment was broken into between 10 p.m. May 13 and 6 a.m. the next morning.

The victim went to a party the night before and when she returned, she found items in her room were disheveled, police said.

Two Kate Spade bags valued at $150 each, a MK bag that cost $100, and $200 in cash were stolen.

The victim told police the door was locked, and she did not know who could have gotten inside.

Police say there did not appear to be any forced entry.

