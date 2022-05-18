Prosecutor expects Patrick Lyoya investigation to be completed this week, early next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said it needs more time to review the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya while Michigan State Police complete its investigation.

Prosecutor Chris Becker stated the investigation will likely be completed by the end of the week or early next week. Becker said state police are working to do a thorough and timely investigation into the shooting.

Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop on April 4. Bodycam video shows Lyoya on his hands and knees, facing the ground when the shooting happened.

An independent autopsy found Lyoya was shot in the back of the head. The officer was identified as Christopher Schurr.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office received a patrial investigation report on April 28. Becker said while reviewing the material, he determined more expert guidance, beyond the scope of MSP, was needed to make a fully informed decision.

“I recognize the investigation appears to be moving painstakingly slowly,” Becker said in a statement. “However, as in all cases that come before this office, it is imperative that I review all the facts and evidence before making a charging decision.”

The prosecutor added while he may receive the complete investigation soon, it does not mean a decision is imminent.

