Rain returns Wednesday, more storms Friday

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for rain to return along with a brief return to below average temperatures.

We’re also still tracking a late week warm up along with the chance for the development of strong storms.

Our weekend will have some rain chances, but not for the entire weekend.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Clouds will be on the increase going throughout the rest of this morning. Fighting some dry air initially, but rain chances will increase going into the later morning throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered coverage mean we shouldn’t expect rain all day. If you’re planning to spend long periods of time outdoors, be sure to check in with the latest radar images here with our Interactive Radar! If you’re not experiencing the rain falling, you can expect mostly cloudy skies.

Highs later this afternoon with stay mild, but below average in the 50s near 60. A good 10 degrees below where we should be for mid-May. Winds from the south around 5-15 mph.

Showers will sty possible for the evening hours. Decreasing chances will arrive going past midnight into Thursday morning.

Lows tonight drop back to near 50.

Extended Forecast

Thursday trends drier with partly cloudy skies and some sunshine. Highs warmer back in the 70s!

Friday will still be a day to watch for possible severe weather. We tapping into some more heat, humidity, along with an approaching stronger cold front. These will be some of the main ingredients needed to develop some strong thunderstorms.

As of now, a slight risk (2/5) is in play for Friday afternoon and evening for scattered strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning will be the main hazards. Stay tuned to this forecast as some fine tuning will be likely over the next 48 hours.

Weekend will start with rain chances Saturday. Conditions are expected to dry out going into Sunday. Temperatures for the weekend will cooler behind the passing cold front in the 60s.

Still looking at more 60s into next week, but trends keep us mainly dry for now.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.