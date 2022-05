Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday marks the second anniversary of the dam failures and TV5 continues to take an in-depth look at the aftermath and recovery.

How are businesses bouncing back?

How are people still feeling the effects two years later?

Who will have to pay to restore the lakes and dams?

Watch TV5s special: Rising from the Floods parts 1-4 here:

Thursday marks the second anniversary of the dam failures and TV5 continues to take an in-depth look at the aftermath and recovery.

Thursday marks the second anniversary of the dam failures and TV5 continues to take an in-depth look at the aftermath and recovery.

Thursday marks the second anniversary of the dam failures and TV5 continues to take an in-depth look at the aftermath and recovery.

Thursday marks the second anniversary of the dam failures and TV5 continues to take an in-depth look at the aftermath and recovery.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.