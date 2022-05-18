‘Smurf House’ for sale in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WNEM) - A rare, landmark home that has only had four previous owners is up for sale.

The house, known by many names like the Smurf house, the gingerbread house, the frosting house, the Hansel and Gretel house, and the blue jay house, was built in 1920.

A rare, landmark home that has only had four previous owners is up for sale. (Wayupmedia.com with permission from Gwen Schultz)

According to Gwen Schultz, the agent selling the home, the current owners researched historic records and found out the roof has always been blue, except for a short time in the 1940s when it was green.

The house is made from a cedar, and the roof has rolls to emulate the waves of the lake.

The property is on approximately three acres with 175 feet of private space on Pine Lake.

The home has seven bedrooms, five full baths and three half baths, nine fireplaces, and a formal downstairs ballroom.

There are many unique details with plaster, glass, leaded and beveled windows, tiles, wood and hardware.

The Oakland County home is being sold for $4,199,000.

To learn more about the listing or schedule a showing, visit this link.

