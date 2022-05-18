Three women accused of stealing over $1M in unemployment fraud scheme

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three Detroit area women, including a state employee, have been charged in a criminal complaint for allegedly being involved in a $1.6 million unemployment fraud scheme to try and defraud Michigan and the United States government of funds for employment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Angela Johnson, 47, Antonia Brown, 47, and Kianna Mitchel, 32, were all charged in a complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown was an unemployment insurance examiner with the state of Michigan assigned to the Benefit Payment Control Unit.

In March 2020, Mitchell and Brown filed and accessed over 123 PUA claims. Their claims disbursed about $1.6 million in federal funds, according to the DOJ.

The complaint says Brown electronically accessed, altered and approved about 101 fraudulent claims that were all involved with Johnson or Mitchell’s homes.

Johnson and Mitchell allegedly received money from third parties to assist their claims and paid Brown for helping them, according to the DOJ.

When this investigation is finished, a decision will be made if there will be a felony indictment made. A complaint is a charge and not evidence of guilt.

