Tuscola Co. Health Department recommending masks in public

N95 and KN95 masks provide better protection against the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron variant than standard cloth masks
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Health Department is recommending residents wear a mask when in public settings as the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is increasing.

Tuscola County has seen a 22 percent increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate throughout the community during the past weeks, the county health department said.

The county health department is also strongly recommending social distancing. Higher-quality masks, such as N95, KN95 or snug-fitting surgical masks, are recommended by the TCHD.

Vaccines are still the best protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19, the TCHD said. Health officials are advising people to stay home if they feel sick and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

At this time, there has been no change in guidance for health care, long-term care, corrections and other high-risk settings. These entities should continue to follow the existing guidance.

