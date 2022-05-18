Wastewater treatment agency looking to replace pipeline in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents on the west side of the Saginaw River probably never think about where the water goes after they flush the toilet or do the dishes. The unseen journey travels across the river to the Wastewater Treatment Plant on the east side.

“We refer to it as a river crossing,” said Paul Reinsch, wastewater treatment services director.

A crossing that has served the community since the late 1940s. Now the agency is looking to update the system with 3,000 feet of new pipeline.

“We would like to put in a parallel line. We’re not looking to remove the existing line,” Reinsch said.

Reinsch is looking to build new wastewater treatment infrastructure with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

He said having the two lines will act as a redundancy for each other.

“We could work on either one as needed to maintain our ability for that transfer of waste from one side to the other,” Reinsch said.

Reinsch said not addressing the aging infrastructure will leave the community vulnerable to a potential environmental disaster. He said it is a major failure that can be prevented.

“We want to be environmentally conscious in you know, we don’t want to be doing things that would damage our environment and our living conditions,” Reinsch said.

The new wastewater treatment line is estimated to cost $7 million, a price tag Reinsch said will benefit the community for years to come.

“We often refer to this as a generational benefit. That you know these pipelines lasts long enough that more than one generation received the benefit from that service,” Reinsch said.

Reinsch is also looking for $4 million to update the Hancock Retention and Treatment basin and the parking garage on top of it.

