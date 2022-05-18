“Weird Al” Yankovic postpones Saginaw performance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - “Weird Al” Yankovic’s May 18 concert in Saginaw has been postponed after a member of the touring entourage tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Temple Theatre.

The performance was part of the “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

The concert has not yet been rescheduled. All tickets purchased for the performance will be honored, according to the theatre.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

