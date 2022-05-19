Advertisement

Border officers seize ton of marijuana at Detroit cargo facility

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DETROIT (WNEM) - Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than one ton of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit.

Authorities found 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed in boxes that appeared as foam pool toys after an X-ray scan of an inbound tractor-trailer as well as an inspection by officers and a K9 team.

The illicit cargo was seized along with the trailer.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

