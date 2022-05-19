Consumers Energy planning to bring solar energy to Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A new project from mid-Michigan’s largest utility company would bring solar energy to Genesee County.

“We are shifting our mindset to really increase the amount of renewables on our system and eliminating coal as a source of electricity fuel,” said Consumers Energy representative Terry Dedoes.

Dedoes said the energy giant is shaking hands with Ranger Power to purchase solar power that will be generated by a future solar plant called confluence solar.

“We’re going to be buying 150 megawatts of clean solar energy from that project when it goes into operation probably by the end of 2024,” Dedoes said.

He said that is enough power to serve about 75,000 residential customers.

A representative with Ranger Power said the project will be located on about 1,500 acres of land in Flushing Township, and about 300 acres of land in Montrose Township.

The project is estimated at $200 million is expected to create up to 250 jobs in Genesee County during construction and generate $25 million in new property tax revenues.

“What’s not to like about solar energy? It quietly turns the sun to power for homes and businesses in Michigan and at the same time generates tax revenue,” Dedoes said.

Montrose Township resident Rex Wheeler is a vocal opponent of the project and said he feels like the project is being fast-tracked.

“I personally think the residents should have more say in this than the green power companies. These big companies that aren’t even based out of Michigan, like Ranger Power, after they build this, they’re going to leave. They’re going to go to their next project and leave us with what they’ve built,” Dedoes said.

He said there are too many unanswered questions about the agreement.

“It would be nice to slow down and get those answers before we shove this big project down people’s throats,” Wheeler said.

The agreement between Ranger Power and Consumers Energy needs the approval of the Michigan Public Service Comission.

