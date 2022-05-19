Expert: Stay low, look for exits if ever in mass shooting situation

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Knowing what to do when an active shooter strikes could mean the difference between life and death.

This past weekend there were mass shootings in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Orange County, California and in Buffalo, New York.

With those shootings happening in a downtown entertainment district, a church, and a grocery store, it is important to note they can happen anywhere.

For over 20 years Tom Mynsberge’s Bay City area business, Critical Incident Management, has prepared schools, churches and government entities across the state on how to respond against active shooters and bomb threats.

“It’s across the gamut. We teach the same things. If you can secure, secure. If not, you have to find the escape routes and people sometimes don’t notice that, but if you have ushers, people that work there have them direct in those directions,” Mynsberge said.

Mynsberge’s philosophy is SEA. It is an acronym for Secure, Escape and Attack.

He recommends knowing the exits, making eye contact with people and have a plan in the back of your mind whether at a motel or at the movies.

“If you’re in a church situation or even a movie theater if you stay low in the seats and the bad guys can’t detect you but yet you’re running and moving quickly, they’re looking for the high targets, they’re looking for the obvious,” Mynsberge said.

He said if someone is coming at you to move away, do not run in a straight line and find something to hide behind.

