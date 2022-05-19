Flint House of Esther in danger of losing building

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint organization that gives pregnant teens and young women a place to turn from all over the state is in danger of eviction.

The House of Esther has been operating in the city for years, but because of a tax issue they may lose their house.

Yvonne Penton, founder, and CEO of the House of Esther Flint thought she may have to leave the building the organization calls home on Friday.

“There’s a 60-day extension from the eviction that the city gave us to get out,” Penton said.

Penton said the city gave her a much-needed extension to figure things out. At odds are back taxes on the property that the city of Flint paid to purchase the Pierson Road lot.

The city wants Penton to reimburse them for the back taxes. Penton said she has donors lined up ready to do that, but she wants a guarantee that if the taxes are paid, the building will belong to the House of Esther.

“That’s where we’re stuck. We don’t know if we do that, are the entities that run the city able and willing to accept the money from the donor? We talked to the mayor, he said he’ll talk to us,” Penton said.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley met with the group supporting the House of Esther on Thursday.

“When you talk about programs that they describe for the House of Esther, we embrace those type of activities and those engagements. We want to be supportive; we want to be helpful. We have to go through a procedure and a policy to make sure things are clean,” Neeley said.

Neeley said he is looking forward to more dialog to resolve this issue.

“We’re investigating all the details now on trying to figure out how we can have another good partner and making our community better,” Neeley said.

The Mission of House of Esther is to provide residential housing and education for first time pregnant mothers during and after pregnancy. Penton is looking forward to the day she can carry out that mission in Flint.

“Then we can just totally do what god told us to do. Possess the land, save the babies, save the families, and put some life back too,” Penton said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.