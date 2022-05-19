Flint named among best places to live, retire by U.S. News and World Report

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Vehicle City has been named one of the best places to live in the state and country by U.S. News and World Report.

U.S. News analyzed 150 of the most populous metropolitan areas to determine the best places to live. For a city to make the list, it had to be ranked as a desirable place to live, a good value, and present a strong job market and a high quality of life.

Flint was ranked as the 131th Best Place to Live, 111th Best Place to Retire and sixth Best Place to Live in Michigan. The city was also ranked 24th Most Dangerous Places by U.S. News.

“Flint’s ranking as the 131st best places to live and the 111th best place to retire in America is based on “quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people’s desire to live there” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “It is a positive thing for our city to have made the list. It reflects what we’ve known all along: Flint is among the greatest cities in the world. I am very proud to live here and to have U.S. News acknowledge our great city.”

