Kettering University not raising tuition, will raise costs for room and board

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kettering University students will not be seeing their tuition bill rise for the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, the college announced they will not be raising tuition costs for the third year in a row. This keeps tuition at $44,380 per year.

However, students will be seeing a $530 increase for the cost of room and board, which brings the total to $8,930 per year to live on campus.

University officials cited the rising inflation rates as a reason to keep tuition where it’s at.

“A competitive tuition and generous financial aid speak to our commitment to keeping a Kettering education accessible,” University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan said.

The university says 99 percent of Kettering students receive some sort of financial aid.

