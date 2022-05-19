Advertisement

Liberty Bridge in Bay City will likely not be open for Fourth of July

Liberty Bridge in Bay City under construction.
Liberty Bridge in Bay City under construction.(Bay City Bridge Partners)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction work on the Liberty Bridge in Bay City is now expected to take longer, and the bridge will likely not be open for the Fourth of July weekend.

The Bay City Bridge Partners said construction work is taking longer than it had initially expected and it’s highly unlikely the bridge will be open for the busy holiday weekend.

Liberty Bridge in Bay City
Liberty Bridge in Bay City(Bay City Bridge Partners)

While crews have been working, they encountered areas of the bridge that haven’t been open for about 40 years, adding additional weeks to the project’s work schedule, BCBP Kevin Bischel said.

Construction crews have removed the deck on half of the bridge and plan to start pouring concrete soon. Bischel added while the BCBP is disappointed by the delay, they are working with the contractor to get the bridge open as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators say the incident happened after she and a 31-year-old Ithaca woman began arguing.
Police: Woman stabbed after argument at Ithaca Ball Fields
University officials cited the rising inflation rates as a reason to keep tuition where it’s at.
Kettering University not raising tuition, will raise costs for room and board
Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than one ton of marijuana at the Fort...
Border officers seize ton of marijuana at Detroit cargo facility
Northwood
Northwood to unveil mall walk