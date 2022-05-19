Liberty Bridge in Bay City will likely not be open for Fourth of July

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction work on the Liberty Bridge in Bay City is now expected to take longer, and the bridge will likely not be open for the Fourth of July weekend.

The Bay City Bridge Partners said construction work is taking longer than it had initially expected and it’s highly unlikely the bridge will be open for the busy holiday weekend.

Liberty Bridge in Bay City (Bay City Bridge Partners)

While crews have been working, they encountered areas of the bridge that haven’t been open for about 40 years, adding additional weeks to the project’s work schedule, BCBP Kevin Bischel said.

Construction crews have removed the deck on half of the bridge and plan to start pouring concrete soon. Bischel added while the BCBP is disappointed by the delay, they are working with the contractor to get the bridge open as soon as possible.

