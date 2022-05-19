Mostly dry tonight, heating up Friday with a chance for storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a chance to warm up quite a bit this afternoon with a return to the 70s today, after a chilly May day in the 50s on Wednesday.

Although clouds are moving in this evening, dry weather should hold for the most part in the near term. As we close out the workweek on Friday, we’ll keep an eye on the threat for severe storms and another jump in temperatures for the afternoon.

This Evening & Overnight

Although most areas will stay dry, as a warm front lifts through the region from the southwest, a few showers and storms late tonight into early Friday morning can’t be completely ruled out. The best chance for storms late tonight will be north of the Tri-Cities. If these storms do develop in our area, severe weather is not expected.

A few showers and storms are possible late tonight, but it appears the best chances tonight will be mostly north of us. (WNEM)

Outside of that, it may be a mostly cloudy evening, but an overall pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We’ll eventually fall into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Friday

Our focus on Friday will be on the potential for strong to severe storms, with the best chance coming during the evening hours. It’s important to know that our severe weather potential for this event is highly conditional, meaning we have the ingredients, but we’ll need everything to come together just right in order for this threat to materialize.

One of the first things we’ll be watching is if there are any storms or clouds around during the morning and if so, we’ll need to watch how long they stick around. If they linger, that will hold back our severe weather potential a bit.

We're turning up the heat on Friday, with highs going back to the 80s. (WNEM)

If we’re drier and have a chance to break into some sunshine, we’ll see temperatures surge into the 80s for the afternoon, and have the chance to build up more energy before storms can develop. It will likely feel more humid on Friday as this occurs.

But even then, another hurdle could hold back thunderstorm development. A pocket of warmer temperatures aloft could push back against upward motion in the atmosphere, which would make it difficult for air to rise for storm cloud development in the first place.

This is just a model view of our storm chances, so there may be storms that develop farther to the south than this image. But it shows it may be tough to develop storms in our region. (WNEM)

The simple explanation here is we have a lot of the ingredients for severe weather. But can we get those ingredients together at the same time to see severe storms develop. That will be something we’ll be watching through the day tomorrow. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow evening, you don’t need to cancel them right this second. However, if you move forward, you’ll need to stay aware of the weather through the evening and have a place to go if severe storms do develop.

There is a chance for severe storms tomorrow evening, with the entire TV5 viewing area under a risk for strong storms. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center has just about all of the TV5 viewing area in a Slight Risk, which suggests scattered severe thunderstorms. The main hazards with storms that develop would be strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out, but is a lower threat.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.