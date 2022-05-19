Advertisement

MSP looking for Midland man after he escaped custody

Brandon Jeffery Gear
Brandon Jeffery Gear(Michigan State Police)
By James Paxson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Department is looking for a Midland man who was handcuffed and escaped custody about 12:15 Thursday afternoon.

MSP and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a suspicious situation in Lee Township at a home on 11 Mile Road between Olson and Short.

MSP said the suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Jeffrey Gear, was in custody for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine. The man escaped the patrol vehicle and was last seen on foot, MSP said.

He was wearing an orange and black sweatshirt with blue jeans.

The MSP aviation and canine team are actively looking for the suspect. He is not believed to be armed, according to MSP.

The public is asked to avoid this area and if anyone sees Gear do not approach him, call 911.

