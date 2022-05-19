Parents forced to search on social media for infant food

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Parents and caregivers across the country are struggling to find formula.

Parents are finding new ways to feed their babies whether it is through family, friends, or social media.

“Community milk sharing, or co-breastfeeding is nothing new. This has been going on for the history of the human race,” said Hurley Medical Center Lactation Consultant Kathleen Mataway.

As the baby formula shortage continues, more mothers have turned to social media for help.

They are not just looking for formula. Some are looking for breastmilk and finding some.

Experts caution mothers on getting milk from a stranger.

“There’s definitely certain questions that you want to ask. You want to ask what kind of medications they’re on. You want to know their medical history,” Mataway said.

“They need to make sure that the mother is not carrying any diseases like HIV, hepatitis, those can be passed along and bodily fluids,” said Covenant Healthcare Lactation Consultant Tammy Jennings.

Two lactation consultants said contaminated breastmilk could sicken any baby that drinks it.

“It could upset their stomach, they could vomit, anything like that they could get a septic from a really bad bacteria that was exposed in the abdomen,” Jennings said.

They recommend getting milk from someone you know like a family member or friend. Or go to a breastmilk bank.

That could end up being a pricey option.

“For the average person to purchase it I think it’s somewhere between $4 and $5 an ounce which in itself is a risk factor to if you’re thinking economically,” Mataway said.

“We welcome anybody that has extra milk to donate to the banks to be able to help out with other babies that might need it,” Jennings said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said it supports using donated breast milk but recommends screening, pasteurization, and distribution through established donor milk banks.

